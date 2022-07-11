One injured in Glendale house explosion

The North Shore Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5600 block of North Sievers Place in Glendale Sunday afternoon.

A 911 caller stated they heard what sounded like a house explosion. Once on scene, fire crews saw the home with heavy fire coming from the roof. Due to the extent of the damage to the home, the department confirmed there was evidence of an explosion.

One man was injured as a result of the fire and he was transported to a local hospital. A firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion but did not require transportation.

Crews were able to control the fire in about 45 minutes, but needed roughly 90 minutes to extinguish all additional hot spots. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

