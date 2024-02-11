One injured in Franklin motel fire

FRANKLIN, Wisc — One person is hospitalized and people staying in 20 other units are displaced following a fire at a motel in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Fire Department, firefighters were called to the American Motel on S. 27th Street just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a press release, firefighters saw fire showing on the first floor of the 2-story motel when they arrived and began an "aggressive fire attack."

The motel was evacuated and officials say one person, who lives in the unit where the fire originated, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The fire department says occupants from approximately 20 other units were displaced due to the fire. The American Red Cross is working to assist families.

The building sustained significant fire and water damage, according to the press release. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators believe the fire's cause was accidental.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip