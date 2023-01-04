One injured after shooting, crash near 52nd and Glendale

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man was injured after a shooting and crash near 52nd and Glendale on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 7 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with a non-fatal injury.

When TMJ4 News arrived on the shooting scene, we found a two-vehicle crash. It also appeared a parked car was struck.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

