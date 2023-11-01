Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One injured after crash near Teutonia and Villard, MFD confirms

Surveillance video shows crash at Teutonia and Villard
72055886793__0F3FB390-35BF-4C4A-8FF0-6BFE8A707847.fullsizerender.jpg
Posted at 2023-11-01T14:30:54-0500
and last updated 2023-11-01 16:05:42-04

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash near Teutonia and Villard on Wednesday.

Paramedics responded to the scene of the crash around noon.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows two cars collide at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard

Surveillance video shows crash at Teutonia and Villard

According to pictures and surveillance video, the crash involved two vehicles. Following the collision, video shows what appears to be police officers chasing someone.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms one person was transported to the hospital. The medical examiner was not called to the scene.

image (13).png

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device