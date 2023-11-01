One injured after crash near Teutonia and Villard, MFD confirms

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash near Teutonia and Villard on Wednesday.

Paramedics responded to the scene of the crash around noon.

WATCH: Surveillance video shows two cars collide at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard

Surveillance video shows crash at Teutonia and Villard

According to pictures and surveillance video, the crash involved two vehicles. Following the collision, video shows what appears to be police officers chasing someone.

The Milwaukee Fire Department confirms one person was transported to the hospital. The medical examiner was not called to the scene.

