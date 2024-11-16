One found dead after fire Saturday morning, Milwaukee Fire Department says

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, one person was found dead after a fire at a hotel near the 11300 Block of W Silver Spring.

The fire occurred on the morning of Saturday, November 16.

Buses and the Red Cross were called to assist those displaced.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says that the fire is still under investigation.

