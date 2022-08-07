One dead, three injured in overnight shootings

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead and three are hurt after four separate shootings overnight. These incidents came just a few hours after five people were shot within 70 minutes of each other.

One incident happened just before midnight near 15th and Washington. A 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Police responded to the next incident around 12:40 a.m. A 40-year-old man was shot near 22nd and National. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 1:03 a.m., Milwaukee Police got the call for another shooting. A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. However, a 32-year-old man died from gunshot injuries in connection to the incident.

Officials said they are investigating all of these incidents, and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

With these incidents, the total number of shootings over the last 12 hours stands at eight, with a total of nine victims.

