Milwaukee Police investigating 5 shootings in just over an hour Saturday night

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating five separate shootings in just over an hour on Saturday night.

The first happened near 16th and Mitchell around 7:40pm. Police say a 23-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Next, at around 7:50, police responded to 17th and Scott for a 24-year-old woman who was shot. She is expected to survive.

Then, just after 8:20pm, officers were called to the area of 24th and Wright for a 34-year-old Milwaukee man who was wounded in shooting. He is also expected to survive.

At around 8:40pm, officials responded to the area of 27th and Lisbon for the non-fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Milwaukee man.

Finally, just after 8:50pm, a 43-year-old Milwaukee man was injured in a shooting at 14th and Nash.

Milwaukee Police are still seeking suspects in all of these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

