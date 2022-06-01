One dead, one injured in deadly shooting on North Long Island Drive

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night.

The shooting happened near N Long Island Drive and W Custer Avenue around 10:45 p.m.

Officials said an 18-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene following the shooting.

Milwaukee police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

