One dead, one injured after reported home explosion in Manitowoc County

TOWN OF NEWTON, Wis. (NBC 26) — One person is dead and another is recovering in the hospital after reports of an explosion and a home catching fire in Manitowoc County Friday morning.

Authorities say they responded to the 9600 block of Newton Road after 5:15 a.m. for a house fire.

Preliminary information indicates that two people and a dog were inside the home at the time of the explosion, the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

A 56-year-old man was transported by ambulance for injuries sustained from the fire. The dog was transported to an area veterinarian.

A deceased 80-year-old woman was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Authorities say they responded after a neighbor called 911. The neighbor told the dispatcher they heard a loud explosion and then saw smoke coming from the home.

Newton Fire Chief Tom Hochkammer said the home was engulfed when firefighters responded, so additional resources were called in to help. At least 80 personnel responded from eight different departments, and they believe the home is a total loss. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home, and it didn't spread to any nearby buildings.

Authorities believe those in the home were renting the property from Grotegut Dairy Farm.

Authorities said they don't know the extent of the person's injuries or the cause of the fire, but the State Fire Marshall is also investigating.