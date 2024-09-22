Watch Now
One dead, one injured after hit and run, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead and another injured after a hit-and-run Saturday night.

The crash happened near 76th and Good Hope around 11:50 p.m.

A 20-year-old and a 23-year-old were crossing 76th St. when they were struck by a vehicle going northbound. The 20-year-old died and the 23-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police say the striking vehicle left the scene but was later located and a 34-year-old was arrested.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

In the same area a little over an hour later, a 32-year-old was shot.

According to the Milwaukee police, the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

The 32-year-old was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Police say what led to the shooting is still under investigation.

