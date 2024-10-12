Watch Now
One dead in shooting Friday night, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead after a shooting Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:43 p.m. near 24th St. and Kilbourn Ave.

A 29-year-old died at the scene according to police.

The Milwaukee Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

