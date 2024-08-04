One dead in crash near Humbolt and Center, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner

One adult male is dead after a crash near Humboldt and Center, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

The crash happened Sunday morning.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what caused the crash and if there were any other injuries.

This is a developing story, more information to come.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error