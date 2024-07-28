Watch Now
One dead after shooting Saturday night, police say

One person is dead after a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting happened near 58th and Hampton around 9:30 p.m.

Police say that a 27-year-old sustained a fatal gunshot wound and died on scene.

Police continue to search for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

