One dead after hit and run, Milwaukee police hit body, according to police

A 57-year-old is dead after a crash involving a Milwaukee police squad car, according to police.

The Milwaukee Police Department says that two officers were responding to a hostage situation early Saturday morning when they stuck a body in the roadway near 14th St. and North Ave.

Police say the crash happened around 2:36 a.m. Saturday.

Police were able to determine that the individual, a 57-year-old, was first stuck by an older black SUV on 14th St. and North Ave.

The 57-year-old died on scene.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the two officers involved in the incident are a 38-year-old with over 4 years of service and a 25-year-old with over 6 years of service, they have both been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek the unknown black older SUV and driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips

