One dead after fire near 9th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

Officials at the scene say at least one person has died.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jan 15, 2024
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says one person has died in a fire near 9th and Burleigh in the city of Milwaukee.

TMJ4 crews arrived to the scene around 4:30 Monday morning when the fire was still burning. Right now there's no word on what caused it.

TMJ4 is working to learn more and this story will be updated.

