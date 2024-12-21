One dead after crash involving MCTS bus early Saturday morning, police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead following a crash involving a Milwaukee County bus.

Police say the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. Dec. 21. at the intersection of Oakland and Locust.

A vehicle entered the intersection at a high rate of speed and struck a Milwaukee County bus that had the right of way, according to police.

The 37-year-old driver of the vehicle died in the crash. Police have not said whether or not anyone on the bus was injured.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

