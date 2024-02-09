'One bullet changes so much'; Mom speaks out after son is shot in the neck outside nightclub

MILWAUKEE — Police say 29-year-old, Dominic Kyles was shot in the neck near 40th and West Fond Du Lac in Milwaukee shortly before 2:00 AM on January 17th. His friend, a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg as well.

"One bullet, one bullet changes so much,” Kyles's mother, Larissa Walker said.

One bullet changed the life of Walker's son. "He was paralyzed from the neck down. That is what the doctor told me over the phone before I got here."

Walker said Kyles was enjoying a night out with his friends. "It does not make sense at all,” she said.

Investigators believe Kyles and his friends were told to leave the bar. According to the criminal complaint, “security guards appeared to anticipate further problems with Kyles or his friends.”

"And when the friend stood outside the car, security ran out the bar from across the street and opened fire and the bullet struck Dominic in his spine and shattered his spine,” Walker explained.

Police say Shawn Leroy Kidd, a security guard at the nightclub was charged with recklessly endangering safety. According to the criminal complaint, Kidd is seen firing shots along with another security guard.

"Did you think before shooting,” Walker said.

She said her son, Kyles, is much more than a victim of a shooting. "He's a father, he's a friend to many, he grew up here in Milwaukee. He does security which he loves very much. Family oriented, very close with his brothers and cousins."

Larissa Walker

The job he loves most is being a dad to his 10-year-old daughter.

Walker explained, “he's very active very active in her life, they spend a lot of time together. And he also has a newborn son who is two months old.” A newborn son Walker hopes he can hold one day.

This shooting left him a quadriplegic. Walker said everything was taken from her son. "If we could just put the guns down, like you just never know the impact of one bullet, like life is real.”

She says enough is enough with the gun violence. "I'm really afraid of the city that I once loved” Walker explained.

Police are still looking for more suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

