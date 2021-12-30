Watch
Onalaska man charged with groping 10-year-old in Walmart

Posted at 3:33 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 16:33:34-05

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a man with groping a 10-year-old girl in an Onalaska Walmart.

Online court records show 30-year-old Josey Amann was charged Dec. 15 with first-degree child sexual assault and resisting an officer.

The La Crosse Tribune reported details from the criminal complaint on Wednesday.

According to that document, Amman groped the girl in a store aisle on May 22.

The girl told her mother, who confronted Amman.

He fled the store.

Police caught up with him at his job on Oct. 29.

He said he didn't remember the girl or her mother.

He then fled but was apprehended a short time later.

He told officers he was sick and needs help.

Amman's attorney declined to comment.

