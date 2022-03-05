Olympic snowboard Courtney Rummel is welcome home to West Bend from the Beijing Winter Games

WEST BEND, Wis. — A surprise homecoming celebration went on in downtown West Bend for their favorite Olympic athlete. The community welcomed home Courtney Rummel from the Beijing Winter Games.

Jed Leicester/AP In this photo provided by the IOC, Courtney Rummel, of the United States, competes in the women's Big Air snowboarding competition of the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Leysin, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Jed Leicester for OIS via AP)

Courtney rode into the celebration on top of a fire truck with a police escort to Old Settler’s Park. There Courtney was greeted by friends, family and fans and a lot of little girls who knew exactly why they were cheering for Courtney.

TMJ4 Olympian Courtney Rummel rides into West Bend's downtown on the top of a fire truck as part of her welcome home celebration.

“She snowboards for the USA team,” said Ava Rupnow, 6.

“She’s really good. She’s so good she got to the Olympics,” said Mia Rupnow, 10.

TMJ4 Ava Rupnow, 7, and her sister Mia Rupnow, 10, show off their pins of Courtney Rummel as they wait for the Olympic snowboarder to arrive.



The Olympic snowboarder placed 17th in slopestyle and 19th in big air competition. Courtney wasn’t sure she actually would be going to the Games this year.

“I got the call 5 days before I actually went to China that I was going so it was still a very big surprise,” said Courtney Rummel.

Her grandma says it is a dream come true to see Courtney compete in the Olympics.

“We’re very proud of how she did. She held her own. She did good,” said Beth Rummel.

TMJ4 Olympic snowboarder Courtney Rummel rides into West Bend's downtown on a fire truck as part of her welcome home celebration.

Courtney says she didn’t realize how big of a cheering section she had until the games began.

“My parents tried to keep it a little down low so it wouldn’t freak me out too much when I was snowboarding but I did know a lot of places had a lot of things up which was insane,” said Courtney Rummel.

TMJ4 People fill up the park in downtown West Bend to celebrate Olympian Courtney Rummel and her return to her hometown after the Winter Games.

The details of this welcome home were a surprise for Courtney who just arrived in West Bend from Utah. She says it’s amazing to be back home.

“i was super, super happy to be here and I started crying when i saw my old teacher just because i haven’t seen her in forever and she is one of the most amazing people i have ever met. So it’s a lot of joy. It is every single emotion i have been feeling,” said Courtney Rummel.

TMJ4 Olympian Courtney Rummel poses for pictures with children from her hometown who came out for the celebation.

Courtney says she is still in the middle of competitions. She heads out to the Czech Republic next. Although, her big goal, the Winter Games in Italy in 2026.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip