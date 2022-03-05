Olympic snowboard Courtney Rummel is welcome home to West Bend from the Beijing Winter Games

WEST BEND, Wis. — A surprise homecoming celebration went on in downtown West Bend for their favorite Olympic athlete. The community welcomed home Courtney Rummel from the Beijing Winter Games.
Courtney rode into the celebration on top of a fire truck with a police escort to Old Settler’s Park. There Courtney was greeted by friends, family and fans and a lot of little girls who knew exactly why they were cheering for Courtney.
“She snowboards for the USA team,” said Ava Rupnow, 6.
“She’s really good. She’s so good she got to the Olympics,” said Mia Rupnow, 10.
The Olympic snowboarder placed 17th in slopestyle and 19th in big air competition. Courtney wasn’t sure she actually would be going to the Games this year.
“I got the call 5 days before I actually went to China that I was going so it was still a very big surprise,” said Courtney Rummel.
Her grandma says it is a dream come true to see Courtney compete in the Olympics.
“We’re very proud of how she did. She held her own. She did good,” said Beth Rummel.
Courtney says she didn’t realize how big of a cheering section she had until the games began.
“My parents tried to keep it a little down low so it wouldn’t freak me out too much when I was snowboarding but I did know a lot of places had a lot of things up which was insane,” said Courtney Rummel.
The details of this welcome home were a surprise for Courtney who just arrived in West Bend from Utah. She says it’s amazing to be back home.
“i was super, super happy to be here and I started crying when i saw my old teacher just because i haven’t seen her in forever and she is one of the most amazing people i have ever met. So it’s a lot of joy. It is every single emotion i have been feeling,” said Courtney Rummel.
Courtney says she is still in the middle of competitions. She heads out to the Czech Republic next. Although, her big goal, the Winter Games in Italy in 2026.