Olympic-level athletes to play at Badger Open Table Tennis competition

FRANKLIN, Wis. — Some serious match-play is coming to the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.

Olympic-level table tennis athletes will be competing in Franklin as a part of the USA Table Tennis’ Badger Open.

“When the Open starts and we have some really high-level players, I can safely say that the best table tennis going on in the United States will be here in Milwaukee,” said tournament director Linda Leaf.

WATCH: TMJ4's Mariam Mackar gives us a crash course ahead of this weekend's Badger Open tournament.

Badger Open Table Tennis competition

Risheetha Bhagawatula came from North Carolina to compete in the Badger Open. She’s ranked top three in that state for her age group.

“You have to use different strategies for different types of players and that’s what makes it so fun,” said Bhagawatula. “It’s not always one strategy that you use with every player.”

Hundreds of participants are scheduled to compete in over 30 events. Organizers say that when the matches officially begin on Saturday, all 46 tables will be filled.

The tournament runs until Sunday at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.

Anyone who is looking to watch the matches can get in free of charge.

