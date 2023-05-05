Old World Wisconsin opening this weekend for the summer season

Old World Wisconsin is kicking off its Spring and Summer season this weekend.

A historic sheep shearing demonstration will kick off opening day.

Visitors are in for a full schedule of events surrounding "old world" traditions and rural 19th and early 290th century farm life.

Old World Wisconsin sits on six hundred acres.

The attractions are interactive and led by members in historical dress on ten different working farmsteads.

“With warmer weather and longer days ahead of us, staff are eager to welcome guests to all-new ticketed events, like Goat Yoga and Old Fashioned Fish Fry-days,” said Dan Freas, Old World Wisconsin director. “Whether it’s your first visit or your fifteenth, there is always more to discover at Old World Wisconsin.”

