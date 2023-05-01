Old Dominion to perform at Fiserv Forum this September

MILWAUKEE — The Country Music Association's vocal group of the year is coming to Fiserv Forum this September!

Old Dominion will take the stage on Friday, Sept. 8, according to a news release. The performance is a part of the group's No Bad Vibes tour which kicked off in January.

The announcement comes after Old Dominion was nominated for its 8th ACM Group of the Year award. The band has won the award in the last five years.

Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

For more information on the tour, and to purchase tickets, click here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip