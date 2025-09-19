Oktoberfest season officially underway with events in Elm Grove, Waukesha this weekend

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It might feel like summer outside right now, but there are a few signs that fall is around the corner. Some leaves have started turning, and local communities are gearing up for Oktoberfest celebrations.

Elm Grove and Waukesha will both hold Oktoberfests this Friday and Saturday.

Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, first held in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.. As the festival continues to grow in Germany, U.S. communities with large German populations have also latched on to the tradition.

Locally, the Elm Grove Community Foundation is holding its ninth annual Oktoberfest beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, and featuring a lively mix of German and American beers, food trucks, live music, and a kids’ zone complete with games and an inflatable slide.

The festivities will continue beginning at 3:30 p.m. Saturday with a 0.5k Fun Run followed by an evening of traditional Oktoberfest revelry, according to organizers.

The Waukesha community will also host an Oktoberfest celebration Friday and Saturday.

The tapping of the Firkin at 5 p.m. Friday will kick off the event in the main tent in Frame Park. Festivities in Waukesha will include a stein-holding contest, the Spielmannszug Drum & Bugle Corps, the Glockenspiel and a drone show.

Waukesha will continue the fun on Saturday with even more entertainment starting at noon with The 484th Army Band. The day will also include a variety of musical entertainment, children's activities and the unveiling of the Oktobefest cake.

