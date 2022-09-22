Oktoberfest of Greater Racine 2022: Beer, music and more beer

RACINE, Wis. — The annual Oktoberfest of Greater Racine is back, scheduled for Sept. 22-25.

Organizers write that you should join them "for all the GEMÜTLICHKEIT you can handle at the area's LARGEST Oktoberfest Celebration including Live Music, Spanferkel (pig roast), stein hoisting, hammerschlagen, yard games, food, fun, and of course, BEER!" according to their announcement on social media.

The event is free at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, presented by Lakefront Brewery. The garden is located in the Franksville Memorial Park at 9614 Northwestern Ave. in Franksville.

Live music will be hosted at the Real Racine Live Music Stage and at their 4,000-square-foot tent.

Attendees are reminded to not bring alcoholic drinks to the event, though many varieties will be for sale inside.

View the schedule for the 5th Annual Oktoberfest of Greater Racine below:

Thursday Open 4:30-9PM

-Live Music w/ Jay Matthes 6-9PM

-Firkin Tapping and Opening Toast 5:15ish

-Lakefront Curd Wagon 5-8 PM

-Pico’s Tacos 5-9

-Dobie the Concertina Man 4:30-5:45

-Stein Hoisting 7:30ish

Friday 3-9PM

-Live Music w/ Koltrane (Full Band) 6-9PM

-Food Trucks 5-9 (All About Tacos, Rollin Smoke, RollMKE, and Das Brat & Pretzel)

-Dobie the Concertina Man 4-6PM

-Special Tapping of Lakefront Black Friday & Imperial Pumpkin

-Stein Hoisting 7:30ish

Saturday 11-9PM

-Live Music w/ First Wave 6-9PM

-Spanfarkel (Pig Roast) 2, 4, & 5PM

-Food Trucks 1-8ish (All About Tacos, Rollin Smoke, RollMKE, and Das Brat & Pretzel)

-Dobie the Concertina Man 1-4PM

-Special Tapping of Lakefront Black Friday & Imperial Pumpkin

-Stein Hoisting 2, 5, & 7:30

Sunday 11-6PM

-Dobie the Concertina Man 12-3PM

-Das Brat & Pretzel Food Truck

-Packer Game 3:25PM

-$1 Sprecher Root Beer for the kids

-Closing Toast at 6PM

