New MCTS fare collection system announced

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Transit Officials, alongside County Executive David Crowley, announced the launch of a new MCTS riding system and app Wednesday.

The system will launch on April 1, and according to a news release, it will offer a new fare structure, new ways to pay, and equity for all riders.

According to their website, the adult regular fare for riders ages 12-64 is $2 per ride. Fare capping is set at $4 a day, $19.50 a week and $72 a month.

There are also reduced fare options.

All the information you need is on RideMCTS's website here.

“Metropolitan Milwaukee is transforming into a world class city, with more conventions, cruise lines to our port, internationally recognized sports teams, additional airline services, leading hospital systems and institutions of higher learning. That's why modern transit is a necessity—to meet the changing needs of employers and residents alike—and MCTS is ready to deliver it,” said Kristina Hoffman, spokesperson for MCTS.

The new system is rolling out in three phases, with Wednesday being the beginning of phase one.

You can watch the press conference announcing the launch below:

