Officials: 4 homicide victims found in SUV in Dunn County

Posted at 8:03 AM, Sep 14, 2021
MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in western Wisconsin say four people found dead in an abandoned SUV are homicide victims.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller on Sunday alerted deputies to a black SUV with Minnesota license plates that had been abandoned in a cornfield off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan.

Authorities have not disclosed why they think the four are homicide victims, who they are and where they are from.

In a Facebook post Monday, sheriff’s officials said the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area.

