Officers shoot, kill suspect in Peshtigo highway chase

PESHTIGO (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating after officers shot and killed a suspect in a highway chase Friday morning in the Town of Peshtigo.

Officials say law enforcement officers in Marinette County were attempting to stop a vehicle connected to a suspicious death investigation in Dane County. The vehicle fled, leading to a high-speed chase along US Highway 41. The car crashed and stopped near the intersection of US-41 and Schacht Road.

The driver exited the vehicle and approached officers. The Department of Justice says a Marinette County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to use a taser on the suspect, which did not work. Then, two officers with the Marinette Police Department shot the driver.

The DOJ says a sharp-edged weapon was found at the scene.

Law enforcement officers and emergency workers performed life-saving measures after shots were fired and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Marinette Police Department officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the investigation, the DOJ says.