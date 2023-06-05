Officers kill man armed with rifle during standoff in western Wisconsin, St. Croix County officials say

Law enforcement shot and killed a man in Star Prairie Township in western Wisconsin Saturday night, according to officials.

According to a statement from St. Croix County Sheriff's Office cited by news media, deputies were called to a home around 10:45 p.m. A woman reported her husband was 'out of control' and armed with an AR-15.

St. Croix deputies and New Richmond police officers arrived and found the woman who had called 911 from outside the home. Two teens were still inside, as was the man, who was threatening officers, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say they saw the man armed with a hunting rifle. The man exited the home with the rifle, continuing to threaten officers. A deputy and an officer then fired their weapons, hitting the man.

The man died at the scene of the shooting. No one else was injured. The man is not being identified at this time, outside that he is 42 years old and from New Richmond, Wisconsin.

The officers are on administrative leave; the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as an outside agency.

