Officer shoots man during welfare check, body of woman found near Booth and North

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an officer shot and injured a man after he allegedly refused to put down weapons during a welfare check early Monday morning.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman said during an early morning press briefing that officers found the body of a 75-year-old Milwaukee woman inside the same home where the gunshots were fired. The man and the officer are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The chief says so far, there are no signs of trauma to the deceased woman's body.

According to police, officers were called to Booth and North next to the Kilbourn Reservoir Park around 12:19 a.m. Monday for a welfare check. A 911 caller expressed concern for a resident.

At the home, a man allowed the officer inside the home. Inside, the officer found the body of the woman. The officer tried to detain the man but he resisted and a struggle began, the chief said.

The suspect armed himself with "a pole and weight" and the officer commanded him to drop the weapons, police said. But the man did not and the officer fired his gun, hitting the man.

The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, is in the hospital with nonfatal injuries. The officer, identified as a 24-year-old man with four years of service, is in the hospital with nonfatal injuries and will be working on administrative duty per department protocol.

It remains unclear who called 911 and what the relationship was between the woman and the man.

The Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau is investigating the incident. A "Community Briefing" YouTube-style video will be released by the police department, the chief said.

