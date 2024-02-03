Police pursuit ends with officer shooting armed driver near Fond du Lac

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating a police pursuit that turned deadly.

According to a news release from the WDOJ, a North Fond du Lac officer initiated a traffic stop in the Village of North Fond du Lac on Friday, Feb. 2, at around 9:40 p.m.

WDOJ says the vehicle fled the traffic stop, leading to a pursuit.

Police set up a tire deflation device on an interstate, forcing the vehicle to stop, according to the release.

The driver and lone occupant called 911 and reported that they had a gun, before exiting the vehicle and approaching the officers.

WDOJ says as the driver was approaching, one of the officers shot the driver, who died at the scene.

No police officers were injured. The officer who shot the driver has been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.

Investigation reports will be turned over to the Winnebago County district attorney.

