Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County

Posted at 9:13 PM, Dec 07, 2022
BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Portions of WIS 29 at FF eastbound in Brown County were closed due to a police pursuit following a welfare check.

Officer Dan Van Lanen of the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department confirms that police were called to do a welfare check on a 30-year-old Hobart man.

Police found the man on the highway, and the man lead police on a short chase.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, an officer had an accidental discharge of weapon and shot himself in the hip region. The officer was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hobart man was barricaded in his car for over two hours but was later taken into custody.

WIS 29 reopened just before 3:30 p.m. after being closed for two hours.

