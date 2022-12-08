Officer accidentally shoots himself during police pursuit in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Portions of WIS 29 at FF eastbound in Brown County were closed due to a police pursuit following a welfare check.

Alert | BROWN Co | Other | WIS 29 EB | County FF | All Lanes Blocked (One Direction) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 7, 2022

Officer Dan Van Lanen of the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department confirms that police were called to do a welfare check on a 30-year-old Hobart man.

Police found the man on the highway, and the man lead police on a short chase.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, an officer had an accidental discharge of weapon and shot himself in the hip region. The officer was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hobart man was barricaded in his car for over two hours but was later taken into custody.

WIS 29 reopened just before 3:30 p.m. after being closed for two hours.