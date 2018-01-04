Off-duty Greenfield officer tried to save man's life in I-43 crash

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 1:39PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Because of how badly damaged the car was, Enters says he couldn't get the driver's side door open, so he started CPR on the driver through the window.
"I didn't do anything more than any other first responder would have done," he said. "Any one of my coworkers that would have seen that vehicle wouldn't have thought twice to act on it."
He said he gave the man CPR for about five minutes waiting for deputies and paramedics to arrive. After that, paramedics with North Shore Fire took over.
Despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later. Deputies identified him as Jose Ortiz-Hernandez and said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
"I believe that God put that civilian and I there for a reason and obviously it wasn't the outcome we wanted to see," Enters said. "I think we at least, in the very least, gave that victim a chance of surviving."
The sheriff's office says it's still waiting on blood test results to determine if any other factors played a role in the crash.