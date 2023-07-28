Oconomowoc Police warn public to 'be vigilant after camera found in beach porta potty

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — The Oconomowoc Police Department is warning business owners and the public to be vigilant after a hidden camera was discovered in a public porta potty.

According to a statement from the Oconomowoc Police Department, officers responded to Bender Beach on Tuesday for reports of "suspicious circumstances."

When officers arrived, they found a battery-operated camera in the porta-potty toilet. Police said the camera had been visible when the toilet seat was lifted. The camera was recovered and is being analyzed.

After the camera was discovered, the City of Oconomowoc Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department checked all public bathrooms and porta-potties for additional cameras.

Police said the city will continue checking public restrooms for more suspicious devices. Now, Oconomowoc Police are asking local business owners with public restrooms to do the same.

In a news release, police said to "be vigilant in the inspection for hidden devices." Police are also asking the public to look out for cameras installed in restrooms and other public areas.

If you locate any devices or if you have information on the incident, contact the Oconomowoc Police Department.

