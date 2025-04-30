Oconomowoc neighbors, visitors highlight city's charm ahead of listening session

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — As part of TMJ4’s ongoing “Let’s Talk” listening tour across southeast Wisconsin, our next stop is right in the heart of Lake Country — Oconomowoc.

After hearing from residents in Waukesha, Racine, South Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and beyond, we’re now setting up at Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery on Wednesday, April 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

This is your chance to chat face-to-face with TMJ4 reporters in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Whether you’ve got a story to share, a concern to raise, or simply want to tell us what makes Oconomowoc a special place to call home — we’re all ears.

For Mike and Linda Sternig, who recently visited from West Bend, Oconomowoc is full of charm and character.

“We stopped by the Wizard of Oz plaza and enjoyed that,” said Mike. “Then there was an antique store coming into town that we stopped at. It’s fun seeing what’s changed over time — that’s very exciting.”

Linda added that they’re drawn to the area’s mix of dining and shopping: “We enjoy the antiquing, different restaurants, and different foods.”

Hosting this month’s event is Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery, where community isn’t just a word — it’s a way of doing business.

“We’ve made it our mission to become the cornerstone, if you will, of Oconomowoc,” said owner John Suttner. “We give back to the fire and police departments, and we support the high school — every single meal the football players eat during the season, we provide that.”

For Suttner, Oconomowoc still feels like a small town, even as it grows.



For Suttner, Oconomowoc still feels like a small town, even as it grows.

“It reminds me of Cheers — everywhere you go, everybody knows your name,” he said. “That’s really what we are.”

As the city celebrates its 150th anniversary, Suttner says there’s never been a better time to visit.

“Lake Country is very, very special. Grab a meal, rent a pontoon on Lac La Belle, and enjoy the serenity. We’re surrounded by lakes — Fowler Lake, Oconomowoc Lake, Nemahbin, Ashippun — and it’s absolutely amazing.”

For residents like Josue Rizerae, Oconomowoc offers the kind of everyday connection that’s hard to find.

“I’ve been here for five years and I love this town,” he said. “It’s super nice, and everyone here is friendly. There’s a little beach right down the street — perfect for family gatherings.”

That sense of belonging is what keeps him rooted.





That sense of belonging is what keeps him rooted.

“We all know each other. I already have my regulars. People are like, ‘Hey, how are you doing, Josue?’ Everyone’s friendly.”

Join the conversation!

Where: Cornerstone Sports Pub & Eatery, 24 S. Main St., Oconomowoc

When: Wednesday, April 30 | 4–6 p.m.

Whether you’ve lived here for five years or fifty, we want to hear what makes Oconomowoc special — and what you’d like to see change. Come chat with TMJ4 reporters, meet your neighbors, and be part of the conversation.

