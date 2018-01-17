Oconomowoc man identified as victim in Dodge County fatal, fiery crash

DODGE COUNTY -- Police have identified the man who was killed in a fiery crash in Dodge County on Friday as Patrick J. Clark.

Clark was 56-years-old and lived in Oconomowoc. He lost control of a 2001 Mercedes Benz E, causing the car to flip over and start on fire.

A passerby tried to pull Clark from the burning vehicle, but did not succeed.

A Dodge County Medical Examiner pronounced Clark dead at the scene. Lebanon Fire and EMS and Dodge County Sheriff's Office Chaplain also assisted at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.