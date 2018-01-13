1 dead after fiery crash Friday night in Dodge County

TOWN OF EMMET, Wis. -- One man is dead after a fiery crash Friday night in Dodge County.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on County Highway MM near Highway EM.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says a 2001 Mercedes Benz E took a curve too fast, hit the ditch, then a culvert before flipping over.

A passer-by came upon the crash scene and attempted to help the driver but was unable to after the vehicle became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner

There was nobody else inside the vehicle.

Eastbound County Highway MM was closed for three hours following the crash

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

