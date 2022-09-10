Occupied school bus struck during shooting near Sherman and Capitol; 1 injured

MILWAUKEE — One person was injured and a school bus was struck during a shooting near Sherman and Capitol on Friday.

Milwaukee police say a suspect in a car fired several shots at another vehicle, striking a 25-year-old Milwaukee man around 5 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

During the shooting, an occupied school bus was hit. The bus was occupied by a 25-year-old driver and two 13-year-old passengers. No one in the bus was injured.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

