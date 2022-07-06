OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin closed indefinitely after storm damage

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin said they will be closed indefinitely after its building sustained major damage from Tuesday's storm.

OAW shared the news on its social media accounts around 8:45 p.m. A few hours prior to the storm, the indoor sports complex shared pictures online from its Tune-Ups event.

"A packed house," OAW said on Facebook. "Over 90 athletes putting work in."

It is unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time of the storm or if any injuries occurred.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Milwaukee and Waukesha counties ahead of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. New Berlin is located along the Milwaukee and Waukesha County border.

❗️Unfortunately, due to the storms we have sustained major damage to our building. As of tonight, we will be closed indefinitely. We will provide updates once we have more information.❗️ pic.twitter.com/wCdxMEo4lE — OAW Indoor Sports Complex (@oawindoor) July 6, 2022

TMJ4 News reached out to OAW Tuesday evening and they declined to comment on the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

