Oak Creek's Heart Head using laughter as mental health therapy

OAK CREEK, Wis. — There is the old saying that laughter is the best medicine, and on Wednesday locals can enjoy a dose of laughter and take care of their mental health at Oak Creek Community Center for a night of improv and group therapy.

The improv group therapy session is being put on by Heart Head Inc., a nonprofit that helps pay for therapy and mental health services regardless of income or insurance.

The nonprofit was started by long-time radio host, Andy Riggs, after he lost an uncle and several friends to suicide. He said that really put things into perspective for him, realizing the importance of mental health, speaking up and getting help.

"Everyone can heal from the power of laughter and there’s a lot of things you can learn from improv comedy. It’s advancing the conversation and taking whatever you’re given and making the best out of it. It happens a lot in life. We are dealt with bad situations and instead of running from them and hiding from them, how can we embrace these things? and use them to our advantage in a positive way so that we can better our minds?" said Riggs.

All are welcome to join and the session will be led by improv seasoned pro Christie Burgess-Martino of the Skylight Theatre.

There will be a professional therapist attending for those looking to learn more about the benefits of therapy.

Anyone over 16 is encouraged, but all ages are welcome to attend.

The event runs from 6:00p p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Oak Creek Community Center located at 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154

To learn more about Heart Head Inc head to their website.

