Oak Creek residents take sides on natural gas plant proposal

OAK CREEK — A proposed natural gas plant in Oak Creek has garnered both strong support and fierce opposition as hundreds of residents gathered Tuesday afternoon at a public meeting to express their views.

The project, put forward by We Energies, aims to replace the city’s coal-powered facility with a modern natural gas operation.

Mike Ervin, the operating director of Operating Engineers Local 139, spoke in favor of the initiative, emphasizing the need for reliable energy sources.

“Everyone needs power, right? Right now, it's a little chilly out; we want gas to heat our homes, and in the summertime we want to have an air conditioner to cool our homes,” he said.

Labor unions, including Local 139, are staunch advocates for the project, predicting it will create 800 jobs at its peak construction phase. Ervin, who helped build the existing coal plant in 2007, highlighted the benefits the industry has brought to families in the region. “It impacted my family; it gave me great wages and benefits for my family,” he noted.

Proponents argue that natural gas is a safer alternative to coal while maintaining a stable energy supply for Wisconsin; however, numerous community members disagree, raising concerns about the environmental impact and health risks associated with the plant.

Julia Alberth, an Oak Creek resident and volunteer with Healthy Climate Wisconsin, voiced her opposition.

“We need to be prioritizing the health of our community and putting that first,” she emphasized.

Alberth explained that the fossil fuel plant could harm local air quality and pointed to research suggesting renewable energy sources like solar and wind would meet the community's energy needs.

“The research has been done; we know that green sources of energy can meet the demands that the community needs,” she stated.

The meeting, held at the Oak Creek Community Center, saw hundreds of participants, both in person and virtually, as they conveyed their thoughts to the state’s Public Service Commission (PSC).

Following this public input, the PSC will continue to accept comments from both We Energies and the community before making a decision on the project in the coming months.

Should the proposal receive approval, construction could begin as early as this year, with the facility expected to start operations in 2027 or 2028.

