Oak Creek married couple celebrates 78th Valentine's Day together

OAK CREEK, Wis. — An Oak Creek couple celebrated their 78th Valentine's Day together.

Mary and Gerald Graham's love story started in the 1940s in Michigan.

"I thought he was a nice guy," Mary said.

Graham Family Mary and Gerald Graham wedding photo-- 1945



A nice guy but if you ask her again, she'll tell you how Gerald really caught her attention.

"He was a good bowler," she laughed.

The love birds met at a bowling alley in 1942 and got married three years later.

Chocolates back then cost 5 cents. Today, it's closer to $20 depending on how fancy they are.

It's safe to say so much has changed over the years, but their love stayed everlasting.

Ubah Ali Mary and Gerald Graham at their Assisted Living Facility



TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked them both what the secret is to a long happy marriage.

"I always say, I take a lot, give a lot and I pray a lot," Mary said.

"Work together and enjoy life as much as you can," Gerald added.

The Grahams traveled, worked hard as a carpenter and realtor, and had four children including Catherine Wilkie.

"They've had ups and downs and they are still together," Wilkie said.

Wilkie also stated that her parents met each other bowling and they kept bowling.

Some would say bowling may be to thank.

78 years later, their family has grown to five grandkids and three great-grandkids.

Tuesday, they were honored as the longest-married couple at their assisted living facility in Oak Creek.

This couple understands things can get difficult, but also get the power of working through it.

"Be kind to each other and take care of each other," Mary smiled.

