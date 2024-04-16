Oak Creek man survives major heart attack, thanks care team for quick action

OAK CREEK — An Oak Creek man is grateful to be alive after suffering a heart attack known as a "widow maker," and to celebrate the team that saved him.

Allen Wutke is one of the reasons why Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center is celebrating its 24/7 Catheterization Lab's 20th anniversary. The program is also known as the 24/7 Heart Attack Program.

TMJ4 News Allen Wutke

Survived “widow maker” heart attack in 2022



Two years ago, Wutke was experiencing severe chest pain and drove to the emergency room at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center. When Wutke came in he collapsed and doctors say he went into cardiac arrest.

Wutke's heart stopped four times. The care team performed CPR and used electroshock paddles to resuscitate Wutke. Within 45 minutes they were able to open the blockage.

Wutke does not remember a lot of it.

"I drove myself here. Next thing I know I woke up four days later, gradually realizing where I was," Wutke explained. "It’s the disbelief, you know of, hearing what you went through, not feeling it, and realizing that you went through all that. That’s a real eye-opener."

Wutkes was put on life support for nearly three days. He went home two weeks after his heart attack.

"It’s incredible and I can I couldn’t be more thankful," Wutke said.

Dr. Tanvir Bajwa, director of the 24/7 Heart Attack Program that treated Wutke, explained that time is crucial in cases like these.

TMJ4 News Dr. Tanvir Bajwa

Program director

24/7 Heart Attack Program at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center

Or 24/7 Catheterization Lab



"When a person is having a heart attack 30% of the patients don’t even make it to the hospital they can die outside the hospital," Dr. Bajwa shared.

He added that the program has treated more than 10,000 people since it launched 20 years ago.

Wutke is amazed at how much he feels like his old self.

He is enjoying time with family and the simple things in life.

"Everything that there is for you to have. Appreciate it," Wutke said.

