An Oak Creek man was charged Friday with killing his mother and seriously injuring his brother earlier this week.

Kervin Pierce, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide use of of a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree homicide, strangulation and suffocation and battery by prisoners.

Police say the suspect shot his mother, 48-year-old Bonita Pierce, at an apartment in the 1800 block of West Timber Ridge Lane Tuesday. His 24-year-old brother was also hospitalized with skull fractures.

Police say Pierce called 911 after the incident and admitted to committing the crime because he felt "disrespected" by his mother and brother over the past few months.

According to the criminal complaint, police recovered a handgun broken in half and a knife from the scene covered in blood.

The suspect told investigators he tried to shoot his brother as well, but the gun jamme, so he pistol-whipped him until the gun broke.

Pierce says he purchased the gun around five months ago and had a concealed-carry license, according to the criminal complaint.

The suspect is also charged with attacking a correctional officer at the Milwaukee County Jail on Wednesday.