Oak Creek fire station temporarily out of service, response times may be affected

The fire department says crews and apparatus have been redeployed to Fire Station 1 on Centennial Drive.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 20:27:50-04

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek Fire Station 2 is temporarily out of service due to a maintenance issue, the Oak Creek Fire Department announced Monday evening.

The fire station is located at 3950 East Oakwood Road.

The fire department says crews and apparatus have been redeployed to Fire Station 1 on Centennial Drive. Crews will respond to incidents from the Fire Station 1 location.

The fire department says response times may be affected in the Station 2 service area.

A service team will be investigating the problem on Tuesday. Crews will return to Station 2 once the issue has been resolved.

