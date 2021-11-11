Oak Creek elementary students learned about Veteran's Day in a unique way

OAK CREEK — Saluting the more than 19 million men and women who have served in our nation's military looks different for many people, but students in Oak Creek got the ultimate lesson.

TMJ 4 Students at Meadowview Elementary School in Oak Creek

Meadowview Elementary School fourth and fifth graders stepped away from the textbooks and learned from Veterans how important the day is.

The classes sat in the cafeteria room and listened very closely, had many questions, and at times were surprised at what they learned.

TMJ 4 (front) Cristiano Cobani and (back) Jacob Mank



"I'm happy that they came in. I got to see all their uniforms," fifth grader Jacob Mank said.

"I loved the presentation today, because I was taught how important Veteran's Day is," Cristiano Cobani added.

Vivian Turlais had the chance to share her mom with her classmates.

"It makes me happy that I'm able to show off that one of my family members is helping our country," Vivian smiled.

Her mother, Nicole Turlais, served in the United States Air Force and loved her experience so much she continues to share her story with the students year after year.

"It's kind of fun," Nicole smiled. "It's rewarding to see the kids learn something new about the military."

Like any teacher would, Nicole gave the students an assignment to give a coin of appreciation to any Veteran in their lives.

The coin each student got says, "Thank you for your service and it's honoring all Veterans."

Students learned from Veterans in their area who were able to put things in perspective more than a textbook could.

A class lesson unlike any other, that left some students inspired.

"I want to help my country," Mank said.

