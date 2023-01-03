NYC subway shooter with Milwaukee ties pleads guilty to terrorism charges

NEW YORK — Frank R. James, the man accused of wounding 10 people after opening fire on a crowded New York City subway train last spring, pleaded guilty in federal court to terrorism charges on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

New York City police say James, 62, shot and injured 10 people in the subway attack, leaving five in critical condition, on April 12. According to CNN, prosecutors say James put on a gas mask, set off a smoke device, and fired a handgun nearly 33 times in Brooklyn's Sunset neighborhood. Others were also injured by smoke inhalation. 29 people in total were hospitalized.

John Minchillo/AP Law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James, 62, center right, away from a police station and into a vehicle, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. James, accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

James initially pleaded not guilty last May. CNN reports on Tuesday, James pleaded guilty to 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and vehicle carrying passengers and employees, as well as one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

James is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. However, according to CNN, if he shows enough remorse prosecutors could recommend a sentence between 31 to 37 years in prison.

James' last known address was on Milwaukee's north side. His social media accounts also link him to Wisconsin as far back as 2019. His YouTube account also detailed long rants on his disdain for society.

Will B. Wylde/AP This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Will B Wylde via AP)

"This is what you get for being a vicious, Black, no good stinking piece of [expletive]," James said in one video. "There's work to be done you haven't thought about. A factory reset on humanity is needed. Human beings, they need to die. They need to suffer and drop [expletive] dead."

In one video, he explained a road trip he would be taking from Milwaukee beginning March 20. He said in the video that he would stop in Ft. Wayne, Ind., Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia before continuing to New York City.

New York City police found an unoccupied U-Haul van in Brooklyn matching the vehicle sought in connection to the subway train shooting. The van was rented from a U-Haul store in Philadelphia on April 11. Records show James rented the van with a Wisconsin license with a Milwaukee address.

