NWS issues Beach Hazards Statement along Lake Michigan in SE Wisconsin: What you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazards Statement until 7 p.m. Monday for Lake Michigan beaches in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.

According to the NWS, there is a high swim risk with life-threatening waves of around four feet and dangerous currents. "Stay out of the water and away from piers and breakwalls," according to a release.

According to their website, the southern portion of SE Wisconsin is under "high" risk for swim and risk currents, while the northern stretch up past Manitowoc is under a "moderate" risk for swim and risk currents.

Read the NWS' guidance on swimming in the Great Lakes:



Before you enjoy a nice day at the beach, it is important to know before you go! What you should know includes the swim risk, beach status, and expected weather conditions. This page contains resources to help plan a day to the beach on the Great Lakes along with some tips to help stay safe. For forecast information at any Great Lakes beach and additional safety resources check out: www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards For Wisconsin beach status information go to: dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Beaches/AdvisoryMap.html



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip