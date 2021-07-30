NWS confirms five tornadoes touched down in Thursday storms

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that five tornadoes touched down during the severe storms early Thursday.

The 5th tornado occurred east of Wales near highway 18 and Brandybrook Road in Delafield. The damage rating was EF-0.

They say it moved southeast and lifted just past County Road DT. They expect to release more information on the tornado Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service first reported Thursday that a tornado was confirmed to have hit in Jefferson County near Concord around 1:15 a.m., according to their preliminary survey. The preliminary damage rating was EF1. The path length and other details are to be determined.

After the two NWS crews surveyed more damage across the area, they confirmed three other tornadoes Thursday.

