Nurses Appreciation Week spotlight: Sisters serving as nurses for 25 years

MILWAUKEE — For more than 25 years, Jamie Laabs and Connie Baker have walked the halls of Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s, caring for patients through some of life’s most difficult moments.

“It’s been very challenging at times and also very rewarding,” said Connie.

And if you think they look alike, their coworkers do too.

“A lot of times people will confuse the two of us,” said Jamie.

That’s because Connie and Jamie are not just colleagues, they’re sisters. Jamie became a nurse first, but Connie eventually followed in her footsteps.

WATCH: Sisters serve as nurses for 25 years

Sisters reflect on nursing careers

“My sister went to school to be a nurse, and I was like, ‘I do not want to be a nurse," said Connie.

Both sisters said it's a pattern, even well before the healthcare field.

“She would copy me, and I hated that," said Jamie.

Growing up, the sisters became especially close. Jamie always knew she wanted to work in healthcare, but Connie originally had a different plan.

“I was a travel agent for a little while, so I have a little bit of experience of just sitting at a desk, and I hated it,” said Connie.

Eventually, Connie joined the nursing field too, and both sisters landed jobs at Ascension more than 25 years ago.

The two used to work an overnight shift and would even carpool together.

“We would meet at a park-and-ride and drive together… and talk about how our days went, ” said Connie.

That time together gave them the chance to lean on each other through the challenges that come with nursing.

“We know what it’s like, and so it just helps to have somebody to talk to about it,” said Connie.

Now, the sisters work different schedules. Connie works in the Burn ICU, while Jamie oversees nursing operations overnight as an administrative supervisor.

And after more than two decades caring for patients, both sisters say they’re proud of the careers they chose.

“Being able to have an impact with patients… and now I’m not necessarily bedside, but still helping nurses around me be able to help and take care of patients in the best possible manner. I love being able to make it all work,” said Jamie.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error