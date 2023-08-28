Nurse shares moments performing CPR on 11-year-old boy injured in hit and run

MILWAUKEE — Moments after the car hit the little boy and drove away from him, Monica Corona Segura said she ran toward him in the median of Fond Du Lac Avenue.

"If it was my child, I'd want somebody to be there too," said Corona Segura.

The mother and CNA at Children's Hospital said she performed CPR on the boy for around 15 minutes before someone else came over to relieve her.

"I even told my kids, I said I've only practiced CPR on dummies. I've never had to do it on a real person. But at that minute I wasn't thinking of anything. I just wanted to go and try to help him out as much as I could," said Corona Segura.

According to police, the boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding his bike on Sunday afternoon near W. Hoyt Place and Fond du Lac. The driver, according to police, drove away. On Monday afternoon, the boy's aunt confirmed to TMJ4 News that he remains in critical condition.

Police said they're now looking for a white four-door car and the driver.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson said he wants the driver caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"Just to think about somebody who has the willingness to hit a kid, an eleven-year-old kid, and then just simply drive off as if nothing had happened. That's despicable to me," said Johnson.

A man who lives near the hit-and-run and just a few houses from Corona Segura praised her quick actions on Sunday.

"If it wasn't for that lady rolling him over, and doing that — that's what gave him a chance until the ambulance showed up," said Norman.

Corona Segura she said tried to get the boy to respond but he never did.

"Trying to get him to at least look at me, say something. Just like, hey come on. Just breathe a little, respond. That was pretty much it. I wasn’t even thinking of anything else," she said.

The neighbors, Norman and Corona Segura, said they'd come to expect car crashes on Fond Du Lac Avenue, but this was different.

"This street is very, very bad. I'll be honest, I'm hoping one day they'll put something here to slow them down. It's drag racing all the time," said Corona Segura.

Milwaukee Police said anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

"Right is right. And wrong is wrong. Because if it was my child or grandchild, I would want anybody that knows anything to at least say something," said Norman.

